Lake Ontario expected to rise another 4 inches

DETROIT, MI (WWTI) — Water levels are expected to continue to rise on Lake Ontario in the next month.

This is based on a weekly report on February 18 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which compared water levels throughout the Great Lakes.

According to the USACE, water levels on Lake Ontario remain above average, which differs from the rest of the Great Lakes that are recording lower water levels than the same time last year.

The report on February 18 stated that over the next month, Lake Ontario and Lake Erie will both see water level increase, with Ontario seeing the most significant rise of four inches. Lake Ontario’s outflow through the St. Lawrence River will also be above average through the end of February.

Ontario is also nine inches above its long-term monthly average for February.However, since January 18, water levels on Lake Ontario have decreased by two inches

Below is a breakdown of water levels across the Great Lakes region as of February 18:

Ontario Erie St. Clair Michigan/Huron Superior Water level for Feb. 18 (feet) 245.51 572.11 573.88 579.20 600.95 Different from water level for

Feb.18, 2021 (inches) +12 -6 -26 -18 -11 Difference from long-term

monthly average for Feb. (inches) +9 +15 +4 +9 -4 Projected net change by

March 18, 2022 (inches) +4 +1 +8 0 0 Data: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, February 18, 2022

Water levels shown are still-water surface elevations over the entire lake surface. Water levels at specific locations may differ substantially due to meteorological influences.