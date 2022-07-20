Two people are reportedly facing a number of serious charges after a drug bust in Millcreek Township.

Millcreek Police had been investigating complaints since early 2022 about drug activity at a residence on Springland Terrace.

After months of surveillance, a search warrant was granted and executed on Tuesday.

According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, police found over two pounds of suspected cocaine, over 1 pound of a purple powder suspected to be fentanyl, large amounts of marijuana, a half pound of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and 449 oxycodone pills. A large amount of cash was found in a safe next to the bag of purple fentanyl.

Police also found several boxes of zip lock style bags, vacuum seal bags, multiple vacuum seal machines, rubber gloves and multiple digital scales.

Tyree Spearman, 27, and Tiffany Wilson, 27, were arrested in connection to the investigation.

“Since the beginning of the year we’ve responded to over 25 overdoses and probably three overdose deaths. It’s a considerable problem here, and again with the help of the District Attorney’s Office we’re trying to make our best effort to make an impact,” said Chief Scott Heidt, Millcreek Township Police Department.

Police say all of the suspected drugs were field tested, and will be sent to a PSP Lab for additional testing.

Both suspects are currently in the Erie County Jail.