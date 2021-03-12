Large apartment fire in Athens

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) — A large apartment fire broke out in Athens late Thursday evening.

At approximately 10:19 p.m. on Mar. 11., the Athens Borough Fire Department along with Sayre Fire Department were dispatched to Church Street and Frederick Street for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, they found a 2-story, multifamily apartment building on fire with reports of someone trapped inside.

After an initial search, it was confirmed that the occupants rescued themselves just before the fire departments arrived and all occupants were accounted for.

The heavy fire was brought under control and an investigation into the start of the fire is ongoing.

The Athens Township FD, North Towanda FD, Litchfield FD, and GVEMS air truck and ambulance all assisted in the effort to control the fire.

More details will be provided regarding the cause of the fire once they become available.