Large fire consumes building in northern New Jersey

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters in several towns are battling a large blaze in a commercial building in Englewood.

The fire started around 9 a.m. Wednesday and spewed thick black smoke into the air that could be seen across the river in New York City.

The building is in a commercial area of small warehouses that is near a tire store and several car dealerships. It wasn’t immediately known whether anybody was in the building at the time the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.