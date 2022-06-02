ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York has some of strictest gun laws in the nation and before session ends on Thursday, the Governor wants to make them even tougher to help prevent mass shootings.

“We have done a lot,” said Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senate Majority Leader. “On a national level they are talking about the things we’ve already done.”

Lawmakers will be voting on a package of gun bills. One of them, a bill amending penal law would require all semi-automatic guns manufactured or delivered to licensed dealers in New York State to be capable of microstamping ammunition.

“Microstamping involves a firing pin that when you pull the trigger, it imprints a microscopic etching of alphanumeric code on the casing of the bullet,” explained Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal. “So when the gun is fired, the casing falls on the ground and law enforcement can use that number to track the guns owner.”

There are also bills to change the definition of a firearm in New York State, raise the age to 21 to buy semi-automatic guns, and require social media companies to develop a clear and consise policy on how to respond to hateful conduct on their platforms. But that’s not the only legislation in the gun package. Some bills included are in direct response to the Buffalo shooting.

“When I look again at what happened at Tops and we have extreme risk protection orders—but for some reason, and people are trying to figure that out, they weren’t acted on. So now we have expanded who can actually apply for an extreme risk protection order. You can have a health care worker do it now. And district attorneys will be required to do it,” said Stewart-Cousins.

However, Republican lawmakers like George Borrello are against many bills put forth in the gun legislation package.

“If we want to protect our children in schools, we should fund and mandate an armed SRO in every single school building in New York State.”