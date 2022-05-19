ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The League of Women Voters of New York State filed a Federal Lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. They ask that all New York Statewide Primaries be postponed to August 23, 2022, to align them with the State Senate and Congressional Primaries.

The complaint states that the New York State Board of Elections unlawfully certified the primary ballot for statewide offices because it relied on an invalidated Congressional map for qualifying petitions. The lawsuit alleges that the Board’s actions violate New York voters’ freedom of association under the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution.

Laura Ladd Bierman, Executive Director of the League, believes that an exclusionary electoral regime designed to limit further competition in the primary election and from independent candidates in the general election has been put in place by the State Board of Elections.

The League of Women Voters of New York is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. They work to increase the understanding of major public policy issues and influence public policy through education and advocacy.