Legendary Syracuse news anchor Rod Wood dies

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Longtime NewsChannel 9 anchor Rod Wood died on Sunday, December 12th, after a brief illness. Rod was surrounded by his five children. Rod, who retired in November 2020 turned 81 on Saturday, December 11th.

Born Roderic Woodruff Groat, Rod was long considered the dean of Central New York broadcast journalists, covering the news in his native Syracuse and surrounding areas for more than 55 years.

Rod traced his interest in the news back to his childhood when he wrote and published a neighborhood newspaper while still in elementary school. Part of his interest may have come from his parents. His father and mother met while they both were employed at the “Syracuse Journal” newspaper– although neither was in the news department.



While in high school, he took part in a Syracuse University Drama Department program and starred in a production of “Pinocchio.” He later appeared with nationally known actor Brian Donleavy in a summer stock production at the Fayetteville Country Playhouse.

Rod attended Nottingham High School and later took classes through the University of Maryland, Onondaga Community College, and University College at Syracuse University.

Rod Wood was awarded a lifetime admission pass to the Great New York State Fair after his retirement.

Rod sat down with Carrie and Christie to talk about his legendary career.

Rod was always smiling.

Dan Cummings interviewed Rod shortly after his announcement to talk about what Rod would do in retirement.

ABC World News Anchor David Muir sent in a message to celebrate Rod’s career. David grew up in Central New York watching Rod at the anchor desk.

Rod’s wife of 52 years, Nanetta, passed away on May 25, 2020, the two’s 52nd wedding anniversary.

Rod and Nanetta’s wedding announcement.

Rod, during his street naming ceremony, signed former NewsChannel 9 Meteorologist Dave Eichorn’s shirt.

Rod with his family on Rod Wood Way.

Rod shaking the hands of fans during his street naming ceremony.

Rod Wood Way at the Corner of S. Salina St. and W. Seneca Turnpike.

Rod and Carrie having fun on the set.

Rod giving Carrie one of his famous chair rides.

Rod and Carrie getting inducted into the New York State Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in 2011.

Rod and Carrie signing autographs during the fair.

Rod and Carrie laughing live on air.

A look at Rod and Carrie through the years.

A look at Rod and Carrie through the years.

A look at Rod and Carrie through the years.

A look at Rod and Carrie through the years.

Rod taking his kids to see Santa.

Rod interviewing members of the military.

Rod working the phones in the newsroom.

Rod, Carrie and Dan live on the set.

Rod, Carrie and Dave Longley live during the NYS Fair.

Rod with one of his many stories on NewsChannel 9.

Rod mowing his lawn during a NewsChannel 9 promo.

Rod and his son blowing bubbles during a NewsChannel 9 photo shoot.

Rod on WHEN Radio.



Rod during his military days.

Rod was a child actor many years. He loved talking about the business.

Rod as a child.

Rod in the military.

Rod announcing his retirement to the newsroom virtually during the pandemic.

Uncle Sam beckoned in 1960, and Rod went into the U.S. Army. During three years of service, he served in the Military Police. After his discharge in 1963, Rod applied for a job with WOLF Radio in Syracuse and persisted until the station gave him a chance. His broadcasting work — and especially his voice — drew the interest of WNDR Radio in 1964, and he was offered a job broadcasting news. Three years later, Rod moved from WNDR to WHEN, where he became the radio station’s morning news anchor and then news director in 1974. He also served as weekend anchor on WHEN-TV during the nine years he was on James Street.



Rod joined WIXT (now WSYR TV) in 1976 as news anchor. He spent over 55 years on the Central New York airwaves covering the news. The Syracuse native was honored by the Associated Press and many other organizations for news coverage and community involvement. He was also honored for consumer education through reporting, for his regular “Consumer Reports” features. Rod served as president of the Syracuse Press Club in 1976 and was honored with a plaque on the Press Club’s Wall of Distinction in 2001. He and longtime co-anchor Carrie Lazarus were named to the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2011. Rod and Carrie anchored together for more than 25 years, making them one of the longest-running anchor teams in the nation.

…as the person who sat next to Rod for 32 years, I was the luckiest! Carrie Lazarus

At his retirement, Rod was honored on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman John Katko and was awarded an honorary degree from Onondaga Community College. The NewsChannel 9 Newsroom was also named in Rod’s honor.

Rod lost his wife of 52 years, Nanette, in May of 2020. Their family includes five grown children (John, Chris, Rebecca, Elizabeth, and Priscilla) and ten grandchildren.

A statement from Rod’s family:

We are beyond sad to report that our beloved father Rod passed away this past Sunday evening. He was surrounded by his children when God called him home. On the day prior, he had turned 81. Just a few short weeks ago, he was diagnosed with an inoperable and aggressive cancer. He fought very hard but was unable to overcome it. A native son, he loved Syracuse and Central New York above all other places. Nothing brought him more joy than serving and delivering the news to our community. His pride in Syracuse and its rich history, past and present, was unceasing. If you were a Central New Yorker, you had a friend in Rod Wood. And we were fortunate to call him ‘Dad’. Thank you for all the love and support you showed him from the beginning of his career in 1963. We will miss him beyond measure! Sincerely, Rod’s Kids, The Groat Family: John, Chris, Liz, Becky, and Priscilla

Services will be announced at a later time.