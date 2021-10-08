Lions, tigers among Seneca Park Zoo animals vaccinated against COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of animals at the Seneca Park Zoo have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, the giraffes, lions, tiger, snow leopards, and otters have been fully vaccinated. The lynx, baboons, and some others are also slated to be vaccinated in the near future.

The vaccine given to the animals was developed by Zoetis specifically for pets and livestock. It was donated to the Seneca Park Zoo and others throughout the country.

“We followed science in deciding to inoculate our at-risk animals,” Bello said in a tweet Friday. ” Based on positive cases at other zoos, we know cats, primates, and otters are particularly susceptible to COVID-19 infection.”

Bello says the giraffes were vaccinated because the zoo’s public feeding program leaves them at a higher risk of exposure.

“It is our responsibility and charge to do everything we can to keep our animals and zoo staff as safe as possible,” Bello said.

Bello said the animals suffered no ill effects from their vaccinations. Their blood will be monitored to keep track of their COVID-19 antibody production.