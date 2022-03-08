Low-cost airline arrives to Syracuse Airport, flights start at $49

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new, low-cost airline will begin services at Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) starting on June 10, 2022. Breeze Airways will offer twice-weekly, year-round, and nonstop services to Charleston, S.C. and Las Vegas, N.V.

According to the Breeze Airways website, the flights will take place on Mondays and Fridays. Flights for Charleston, S.C. will begin at $49 and flights for Las Vegas start at $99. The routes will be served by Breeze Airways’ new Airbus A220 aircraft and will have anywhere from 120 to 140 seats available.

The announcement comes only five days after Senator Charles Schumer said that he personally met with Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman and urged him to launch their first upstate N.Y. service out of Syracuse.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Breeze Airways as they launch their first-ever regularly scheduled service here in Syracuse,” said Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri. “Nonstop service from Syracuse to Charleston connects our travelers to one of the top vacation destinations in the country, while nonstop service from Syracuse to Las Vegas expands our destination map the farthest west it has gone in decades.”

The announcement increases the number of nonstop destinations available at SYR to 29. A full list of airlines operating at SYR can be seen on the SYR destinations page.