Man, accused of trying to meet up with 13-year-old girl for sex, confronted by child’s mother

MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Minoa man is facing felony charges, accused of trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for sex.

State Police said Trystan Chartier, 23, used a social media app to have a conversation with who he thought was a teenage girl. However, the child’s mother noticed the messages on a shared cell phone and took over the conversation.

Investigators say Chartier agreed to meet the mother, who he thought was the teen, at a local market on Kirkville Road in the Town of DeWitt.

When Chartier arrived, he was confronted by the child’s mother, who flagged down a trooper.

Police say further investigation revealed Chartier previously had sexual contact with the child and smoked marijuana with her.

Chartier is charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

He has been released from custody but is scheduled to appear in the Town of DeWitt court later this month.

If anyone has information regarding Trystan Chartier, they are asked to contact Investigator Patrick McCormack at (315) 455-2922.