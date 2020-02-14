Man arrested for attempted enticement of a minor

ALBANY,N.Y.(WETM-TV)– 49- year-old Randy Eignor of Rotterdam, New York, appeared yesterday in federal court on a charge that he attempted to entice a minor into sexual activity.

The announcement was made by Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and James N. Hendricks.

According to a criminal complaint, Eignor attempted to entice and persuade, whom he believed to be a 12-year-old girl, to engage in sex. After days of sexually explicit text messages, Eignor arranged to meet in Colonie, where he was confronted by police.

If convicted, Eignor can face at least 10 years and up to life in prison. Additionally, Eignor would be required to register as a sex offender.

Today, Eignor appeared before Judge Christian F. Hummel, who ordered him detained pending trial.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation may contact the FBI’s Albany Field Office at (518) 431-4866.