Man camouflaged himself in trees, suspected of shooting at school van from woods in Shenango Twp.

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, PA (WPXI) — A man is suspected of shooting at a school van, which had seven students on board, from a wooded area in Shenango Township, Lawrence County, Tuesday morning.

The man was found wearing a camouflage outfit in the woods off Route 65 with at least two guns next to him, Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz reported.

“Did you shoot at the van,” Marcinkiewicz asked him.

“I did not,” the man replied while being led away in handcuffs by police.

The man hasn’t been arraigned in court, so police haven’t released his name, but he is now charged with attempted homicide.

The van, which belongs to the Shenango Area School District, was on Route 65 when a bullet hit a side window about 9 a.m., police said. The bullet shattered that window, passed through the van and then shattered a window on the other side.

All of the students, who are of elementary age, inside the van were safe, as was the driver, officials said.

Shenango Elementary School and High School were placed on a modified lockdown as a precaution.

Residents had been asked to stay indoors while police investigated, according to a Facebook post from the Lawrence County Department of Public Safety.

Police are looking into if the van was the intended target.