Man dies after being overcome by fumes in silo, son rescued

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after he was overcome by fumes in a silo on a central Pennsylvania farm.

The Montour County coroner’s office says 45-year-old Abraham Stoltzfus and his 16-year-old son entered the 60-foot grass silo Friday morning on the farm between Washingtonville and Jerseytown.

Coroner Scott Lynn said the youth’s 18-year-old brother heard his younger brother calling for help because he was unable to breathe due to gas in the silo.

The older brother climbed into the chute on the outside of the silo and found his father slumped inside, then ran to a neighbor’s house to get help. He and the neighbor pulled Abraham Stoltzfus from the chute, but he had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.

The older brother was then able to reach his younger brother and pull him to safety. He was treated and released at Geisinger Medical Center. Deputy Coroner Eamon Shoff declared Abraham Stoltzfus dead at the scene due to asphyxiation.