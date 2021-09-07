A woman crashed a vehicle into a Yonkers school, killing her boyfriend who was hanging onto the hood of the vehicle Sept. 4, 2021 (Yonkers PD)

YONKERS, N.Y. – A woman crashed a vehicle into a Yonkers school over the weekend, killing her boyfriend who was hanging onto the hood of the SUV, police said Monday.

Authorities responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries at the Eugenio Maria de Hostos MicroSociety School off Stanley Place in Yonkers just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived to find that a 2021 Subaru Forester crashed through the Stanley Place access gate and struck a concrete barrier before striking the north wall of the school’s building, police said.

A man was found on the ground adjacent to the barrier while a woman was in the operator’s seat of the vehicle, according to authorities.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Martires Susana-Pena, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman, 43-year-old Mercedes Vargas, was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

An investigation determined the man and woman, who were in a domestic relationship, may have been drinking at a residence on Stanley Avenue prior to the crash.

An argument began between the couple, and Vargas tried to leave in the vehicle.

Susana-Pena ended up on the hood of the Forrester. Police believe he may have been trying to prevent his partner from driving away in her condition. It was not immediately known if getting on the hood was based on his actions, Vargas’ or a combination of both.

Vargas continued to drive at a high rate of speed with her partner still on the hood. She eventually crashed into the gate and struck the barrier and school wall — a total distance of 260 yards, according to police.

Susana-Pena suffered fatal, traumatic injuries to his head and body, authorities said.

The driver was arrested and faces charges of DWI, second-degree vehicular manslaughter.