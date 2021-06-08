Man kicked and arrested by RPD pleads not guilty to assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man taken into custody over the weekend during an arrest that brought criticism from the community, appeared in court on Monday.

Jarvis Lewis, the man kicked and arrested by RPD Saturday, was in court where he pleaded not guilty to charges from Saturday: criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest

This video was sent to me by the cousin of Jarvis Lewis – the man being kicked on the ground. This happened yesterday on Remington Avenue when police say they spotted Lewis – a wanted man. Community members say officers could’ve handled the situation better. More on @News_8 at 11 pic.twitter.com/gnjphyORkl — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) June 7, 2021

Rochester police were looking for Lewis regarding an incident on May 22. According court paperwork, he was wanted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The paperwork says he shot a person in a car multiple times after a dispute with someone in the car.

The paperwork also says the substance police say was found on Lewis on Saturday was tested positive for presence of Fentanyl. Police say the Fentanyl was possessed with the intent to sell as it was packaged for street sale.

Lastly, according to paperwork, Lewis is currently on parole, had a loaded gun, and was previously convicted of a crime on August 13, 2007 for Rape in the First Degree: Forcible Compulsion

Jarvis Lewis is due back in court on June 11.