Man shot in chest during late-night shooting on Syracuse’s southside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were called to the city’s southside at 1:45 a.m. Monday for a shots-fired call.

Officers responded to the shooting with injuries complaint in the 200 block of Evaleen Avenue and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to Upstate Hospital in serious condition.

After initial investigations, police determined the shooting happened in the 600 block of Ballantyne Road. SPD are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 315-442-5222.