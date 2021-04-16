Man with assault rifle at Times Square subway station apprehended: NYPD

Police officials respond to reports of a man with an assault rifle in the Times Square subway station, April 16, 2021. The man was apprehended by police. (Photo: PIX11/Greg Mocker)

A man with a semi-automatic assault rifle at the Times Square subway station was taken into custody by police, officials said Friday.

According to police, the Ohio man had the gun atop a charging port at at the A, C, and E line. He told police he thought he was able to carry the weapon because he had a permit in Ohio.

He has not yet been charged, but the incident is being investigated.

Several law enforcement officials responded to the scene, including the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau.

This is a developing story.