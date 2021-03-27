MCSO searching for missing Henrietta mother and daughter

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Henrietta mother and her daughter who’ve been missing from their home since Wednesday, March 24.

Deputies say 25-year-old Shannon Beeler has an outstanding warrant for Criminal Contempt and Custodial Interference. Beeler has brown hair and green eyes. She stands 5’5″ and weighs 120 pounds.

Beeler is believed to be the operator of a gray 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander with the New York registration BKD4110.

She’s believed to be with her 5-year-old daughter Audrianna Moyer. Audrianna stands 3’0″ and weights 55 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Monroe County Child Protective Services and Monroe County Family Court are assisting in the search. The pair are not believed to be in imminent danger, the MCSO said.

The MCSO is also working with the Monroe Crime Analysis Center to issue a BOLO bulletin for them. Law enforcement agencies in Florida and other states are working to locate Beeler and her daughter.

Anyone who’s seen Beeler and Audrianna Moyer or have any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911.