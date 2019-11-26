Meet Rosie Snowden, Baldwinsville PD’s newest honorary police officer

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rosie Snowden, 3, has been battling a rare form of cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma, since July 2018.

Even though Rosie spends many of her days in the hospital, every day, she’s been asking her mom, Arianna, to meet a police officer.

On Monday, she not only had the chance to meet a police officer, she became one! Rosie is Baldwinsville Police Department’s newest honorary police officer.

Susan Bertrand, President and Founder, Maureen’s Hope Foundation, said,

“Rosie’s mom had sent me a text about two weeks ago and said that she talks about being a police officer and talks about police officers every day and did I know a police officer that I could connect her with, so I reached out to Chief Lefancheck, and he made today happen.”

After Chief Michael Lefancheck and his team heard Rosie’s story, they knew they wanted to help make her wish come true. Within days, the officers found Rosie her own police uniform and patrol car.

“Seeing your sick kid having her dreams come true and seeing smiles on her face is really amazing,” said Arianna Leonard, Rosie’s mom.

“When Sue Bertrand reached out to me and I mentioned to some of our officers here about Rosie wanting to meet a police officer and her mentioning how she wants to be a ‘wice officer’ as she describes it, we just knew how brave she was, how determined she was, that we wanted her to be a part of our department,” said Lefancheck.

Not only is Rosie the newest member of the team, she’s also the youngest honorary police officer in the department’s history! Though she may be the youngest, she’s one of the strongest and bravest.

“It really makes a difference when we can think about how much positive is coming out of a terrible situation, ’cause a lot of our days aren’t very positive,” said Leonard.

Rosie will be starting her next round of chemotherapy at Upstate Golisano’s Children’s Hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Her mom, Arianna, says that Rosie is definitely bringing her police car so she can patrol the hallways.

It’ll be a memory that Rosie will never forget.