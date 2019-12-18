Micah Hyde throws Kicks for Kids holiday party

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills continue the season of giving this holiday season. Bills safety Micah Hyde threw his third annual Kicks for Kids holiday party on Tuesday night, and 100 kids walk away with a brand new pair of Nikes, some Bills swag, and a lifetime of memories after getting to party with Hyde and some of his teammates.

“My little sister started it in a place she worked at in Cleveland, Ohio and we’ve brought it to Buffalo ever since. It’s just a way to give back to kids,” Micah Hyde said. “We have some kids here from United Way, on behalf of Lorenzo Alexander’s foundation Aces also, he’ll be here and he’s supporting this event also.”

“It’s good to get out in front of these kids and give them a fresh pair of Nikes, also a sweatshirt, and just some stuff that they can wear around Christmastime.”

Hyde, a Nike athlete, said he reached out to the company to let them know what he wanted to do, and they loved the idea of giving kids a brand new pair of shoes.

“I can just remember growing up, having a new pair of shoes or a new sweatshirt or a new bag or whatever it was, going back to school with and kind of show off after winter break was always huge, so that’s what we wanted to do for these kids.”

Tuesday night’s event was on behalf of Hyde’s Imagine For Youth Foundation. The Kicks for Kids party was a way to implement Hyde’s love of helping out kids while easing the financial burden that the holidays can have on families with children.

“It’s amazing, it’s amazing. Every time I come in front of these kids, it’s kind of humbling. It’s humbling every time to see I was one of those kids,” Hyde said. “Carefree, not really worried too much, just come here, have fun.”

“It’s good to get out in front of these kids, and just enjoy the time that we have with them. It’s for sure eye-opening.”