Missing infant found safe; parents in custody

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WHTM) – A western Pennsylvania couple accused of taking their infant son from a hospital after they were suspected of child abuse has been found in Tennessee.

West Mifflin police said the missing boy is safe.

His parents, 32-year-old Jeannette Funnen and 23-year-old Daemon Klingensmith, are in custody. They are charged with child endangerment and intimidation, retaliation or obstruction of a child abuse case.

Both were found after the FBI received a tip.

The infant was taken from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh by his parents Thursday after they were told their son had injuries consistent with child abuse, according to court documents.

A medical report claims Ambrose had several bruises on his stomach consistent with finger marks that were “highly concerning for physical abuse.” Court papers say those marks had a “patterned injury” that were inflicted and caused the baby “substantial pain,” WTAE reported.

“There might have been a mistake made,” the infant’s grandfather, Eric Klingensmith, told WTAE. “There was definitely a bruise. I don’t believe the bruise happened because anybody was trying to hurt the baby. What we heard was the baby was in the hospital because he wasn’t going to the bathroom and that he was supposed to massage the stomach to try to help the bowel movement and I’m hoping something in there happened.”

According to court papers, the hospital called West Mifflin police for help contacting the baby’s parents because more testing was needed to see if there were internal injuries, but multiple attempts to contact them were unsuccessful.

The grandparents said they have started proceedings to foster both the infant and Funnen’s 3-year-old son while the case is in the court system, WTAE reported.