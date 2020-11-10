Missing Parolee out of Willard Drug Treatment Campus

WILLARD, N.Y. (WETM) – According to New York State Police’s Facebook page, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision notified New York State Police of a missing incarcerated parolee from the Willard Drug Treatment Campus.

29-year-old Kevin Witt is described as a white male, 5 foot 9 inches tall, medium build, and last observed around 7:00 p.m. on Monday during a work detail outside the secure area on the Willard campus.

Anyone with information on Witt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the state police at (585) 398-4100 or call 911.

The Treatment campus is located in the town of Romulus in Seneca county.