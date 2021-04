ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has issued a missing person alert for 4-month-old Davinci Harrell Thursday evening.

Police say Harrell is believed to be with his mother, Cassandra Harrell, 36.

She is described as being 5 foot and 5 inches tall and around 145 pounds.

Investigators believe Harrell left Rochester for the area of Rome, New York.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.