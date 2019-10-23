Missing West Point Cadet found dead, officials say

WEST POINT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The missing West Point cadet who was the subject of a four-day-long search was found dead Tuesday evening, West Point officials say.

20-year-old Cadet Kada Kurita had been unaccounted for since Friday, October 18 when he failed to report to a scheduled military skills competition.

Kurita was found on Tuesday evening around 9:45 p.m. at West Point. The cause of death is still under investigation, but officials do not suspect foul play.

“We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita’s family and friends,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th Superintendent U.S. Military Academy.