OTEGO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Herkimer County man has been arrested after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Officials said Kyle R. Davis, 31, of Mohawk, was nabbed after an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego.

Early investigations showed that Davis allegedly “burglarized a storage unit while in the presence of a small child.” No physical injuries were reported.

Davis was being held in the Herkimer County Jail on charges unrelated to the most recent incident. Investigators took him into custody on Monday, August 8, and brought him to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office for processing without incident.

Charges:

Third-degree burglary

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Endangering the welfare of a child

Davis was issued an appearance ticket and scheduled to answer the new charges at a later date. He was then returned to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility.