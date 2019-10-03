Monro continues Rochester success story

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monro, Inc. is a Rochester success story that continues to evolve and grow.

Monro, Inc. General Counsel and Secretary Maureen Mulholland and Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Brundage discussed the company’s vision and growth Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC interview.

“It’s a great local story for Rochester, a great success,” said Mulholland of Monro. “We began in 1957. Chuck August began the company. He was joined by his brother Burt a number of years later. They started in a muffler shop in the City of Rochester. And from there we’ve expanded. We expanded locations and we’ve expanded our service offerings. But essentially our business model has not changed. The business model is to provide total under-car care and personal service.”

Today Monro, Inc. operates nearly 1300 locations in 30 States. The company recently underwent some changes to improve customer service. “We launched our Monro Forward strategy for sustainable growth just last year and the first pillar of that strategy is to improve the guest experience through a consistent look and feel at our stores,” explained Brundage. “Our vision is to be the nation’s leading auto service and tire centers by providing a five-star guest experience to everyone who comes into our stores. So what did we do? We modernized our brand. We shifted the name from Monro Muffler and Brake to Monroe Auto Service and Tire Centers because guess what? We sell tires. We’re actually one of the largest tire distributors and retailers in the nation and tires represent about 50 percent of our business. So when a guest comes to our stores, when they first walk in the door, the first thing they see is ‘Welcome, Experience Better on Our Sales Pod’ and that’s our mantra and our key point of difference.”

Through its expansion, Brundage said Monro, Inc. has never drifted from its Rochester roots. “Rochester is where we’re headquartered and Rochester is our home and we wanted to start here right in our backyard. We believe as a company and as individuals that we need to serve our community, particularly through the United Way and other organizations.”

Working closely with community stakeholders has strengthened Monro, Inc. as well. “We’ve developed really strong relationships with Greater Rochester Enterprise, the City of Rochester – where our headquarters remain, Monroe County, the State of New York, and we really look to these strong partnerships and the support that we’ve received from them as an integral part to our success,” Mulholland said.

