Monroe County confirms 190 cases of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Health Department confirmed on Saturday that there are 190 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County. There are 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday at 4 p.m.

These new individuals include:

– 2 Females under age 10

– 1 Female in her 20s

– 2 Females in their 30s

– 3 Males in their 30s

– 1 Female in her 40s

– 1 Female in her 50s

– 2 Males in their 50s

– 2 Females in their 60s

– 2 Males in their 60s

– 2 Females in their 70s

– 3 Males in their 70s

– 1 Female in her 80s

– 1 Female in her 90s

– 1 Male in his 90s

Of the 190 confirmed cases, 33 people are hospitalized, 21 of the 33 patients are in ICU. The number of deaths in Monroe County due to COVID-19 is 4.

The Department of Health said of the 190 confirmed cases, 23 people resolved and have been released from isolation, 9 new since Friday.

The Health Department has placed 442 people into mandatory quarantine and isolation.