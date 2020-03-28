Monroe County confirms 190 cases of COVID-19

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Health Department confirmed on Saturday that there are 190 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County. There are 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday at 4 p.m.

These new individuals include:

–       2 Females under age 10

–       1 Female in her 20s

–       2 Females in their 30s

–       3 Males in their 30s

–       1 Female in her 40s

–       1 Female in her 50s

–       2 Males in their 50s

–       2 Females in their 60s

–       2 Males in their 60s

–       2 Females in their 70s

–       3 Males in their 70s

–       1 Female in her 80s

–       1 Female in her 90s

–       1 Male in his 90s

Of the 190 confirmed cases, 33 people are hospitalized, 21 of the 33 patients are in ICU. The number of deaths in Monroe County due to COVID-19 is 4.

The Department of Health said of the 190 confirmed cases, 23 people resolved and have been released from isolation, 9 new since Friday.

The Health Department has placed 442 people into mandatory quarantine and isolation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now