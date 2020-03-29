1  of  2
Monroe County confirms more than 200 cases of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced there are 217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This is 15 more than recorded on Saturday afternoon.

These new individuals include:

–        3 Females in their 20s

–        2 Males in their 20s

–        1 Female in her 30s

–        1 Male in his 30s

–        2 Females in their 40s

–        2 Males in their 50s

–        3 Females in their 60s

–        1 Female in her 70s

The Department of Public Health said that of the 217 confirmed cases, 32 people are hospitalized, 23 of the 32 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

