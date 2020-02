BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen out of the Brockport-Sweden Area.

Deputies say a 17-year-old Hannah McAvoy was last seen shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday.

She did not show up to work at 4 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.