Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department launches new smartphone tool

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department announced a new smartphone tool on Tuesday. The app allows people to check for updates, view alerts and submit anonymous tips.

Developed by tip411, the “MontgomeryCo Sheriff app” puts a powerful new crime-fighting tool into the hands of community members of all ages. The app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store, or by visiting the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office website.

The app and tip411 text a tip system are 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before deputies see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.

Residents can also submit an anonymous tip by texting MCSONY and their message/tip

to 847411. Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website.