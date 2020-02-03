Morning Minute: February 3, 2020 – Man arrested for punching EPD officer, Millport Fundraiser, and Cuomo calling for assistance to Puerto Rico

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira police have arrested a man for punching an EPD officer and placing another officer in a chokehold.

39 year old, Patrick Seeley of Millerton Pennsylvania was arrested and charged early Saturday night with multiple charges including, resisting arrest, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

During the investigation, it was determined that Seeley’s license was suspended multiple times.

As Seeley was being questioned he punched the officer in the face and began to struggle with the other assisting officers. During that time, Seeley was taken to the ground where he placed another officer in a chokehold.



Seeley was taken into custody and the initial officer was sent to Arnot Ogden Hospital for medical treatment.



Officers did search the vehicle finding methamphetamine inside. Seeley was released by an Elmira city court judge because of the new bail reform laws after his arraignment.

The Millport volunteer fire department hosted a wing fundraiser on Sunday.

The fire department hoping hungry community members hosting super bowl parties would show up and give back.

The fundraiser was a way to raise money for the Millport fire department and resources.

Governor Cuomo committing resources to help the people of Puerto Rico as earthquakes and tremors continue.

Governor Andrew Cuomo calling the situation in Puerto Rico a “very serious, ongoing crisis.”

Thousands of people there are still in shelters and unsure about the damage to their homes.

That’s why Cuomo said building inspectors are headed to help, along with mental health professionals to assist people who are dealing with all the devastation and unknowns.