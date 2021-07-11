Motorcycle accident in Starkey leaves one injured

STARKEY, N.Y. (WETM) — On July 10, at approximately 1:38 p.m., deputies responded with Dundee Fire and Ambulance and New York State Police to a motorcycle accident on State Route 14 near Dundee-Glenora Rd.

On arrival, it was determined that two motorcycles were involved and one person had serious injuries.

Cynthia Ross, 56, of Auburn, N.Y., was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The investigation revealed that Ross and the driver of the second motorcycle were driving with a group of friends north on SR14 when they had to slow down quickly.

Ross’ bike slid on its side and she sustained head and neck injuries. The driver and passenger of the second motorcycle were uninjured.