Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after Potter County accident

COUDERSPORT, Pa. (WETM) – A Coudersport motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash on Monday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to Buffalo Street in Coudersport at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 when Joseph Askins, 35, was ejected from a Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle. State Police say Askins was traveling north when he failed to negotiate a left hand turn and went off the roadway.

The motorcycle flipped multiple times and Askins was ejected from the motorcycle. State Police say Askins was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Askins was transported to UPMC Charles Cole via Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance for “severe injuries.”

State Police were assisted by the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department, Coudersport Ambulance, and Kighlingers Towing.

