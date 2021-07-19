Multi-Agency Resource Center to Open in Bucks County, PA Following Damaging Storms

BUCKS COUNTY, P.a. (WETM) – Pennsylvania announced a Multi-Agency Resource Center, also known as MARC, to aid individuals, families and businesses impacted by recent storm damage across the state. It will open in coordination with Bucks County Emergency Services, according to Gov. Tom Wolf.

The Center will be open from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Keystone Elementary School in Croydon and is available for all Bucks County and Philadelphia residents.

“Residents are hurting and need and deserve support as they begin to recover from the devastating impact of these storms,” Gov. Wolf said. “Establishing this resource is an important first step to help impacted individuals navigate what is often a confusing process so they can gain access to the needed resources.”

In addition to municipal and legislative representatives, agencies slated to participate include:

American Red Cross

Bucks County Animal Response Team

Bucks County Area Agency on Aging

Bucks County Children and Youth Social Services Agency

Bucks County Emergency Management Agency

Bucks County Health Department

Bucks County Intermediate Unit Head Start Program

Bucks County Office of Military Affairs

Bucks County Opportunity Council

City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management

Legal Aid of Southeastern PA

PA Department of Environmental Protection

PA Department of Transportation

PA Office of Attorney General

PA Emergency Management Agency

PA Housing Finance Agency

PA Insurance Commission

PA Labor and Industry

Salvation Army

Southeast Volunteers Organization Active in Disaster (VOAD)

Officials continue to urge residents and business owners to report storm damage to municipal officials using the phone numbers below.

Bensalem Township – 215-633-3741

Bristol Borough – 215-788-3828, ext. 12

Bristol Township – 267-812-2938

Anyone who repairs damage is encouraged to record their efforts with photographs, documents and receipts.