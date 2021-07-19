Multi-Agency Resource Center to Open in Bucks County, PA Following Damaging Storms

BUCKS COUNTY, P.a. (WETM) – Pennsylvania announced a Multi-Agency Resource Center, also known as MARC, to aid individuals, families and businesses impacted by recent storm damage across the state. It will open in coordination with Bucks County Emergency Services, according to Gov. Tom Wolf.
The Center will be open from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Keystone Elementary School in Croydon and is available for all Bucks County and Philadelphia residents.
“Residents are hurting and need and deserve support as they begin to recover from the devastating impact of these storms,” Gov. Wolf said. “Establishing this resource is an important first step to help impacted individuals navigate what is often a confusing process so they can gain access to the needed resources.”
In addition to municipal and legislative representatives, agencies slated to participate include:
- American Red Cross
- Bucks County Animal Response Team
- Bucks County Area Agency on Aging
- Bucks County Children and Youth Social Services Agency
- Bucks County Emergency Management Agency
- Bucks County Health Department
- Bucks County Intermediate Unit Head Start Program
- Bucks County Office of Military Affairs
- Bucks County Opportunity Council
- City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management
- Legal Aid of Southeastern PA
- PA Department of Environmental Protection
- PA Department of Transportation
- PA Office of Attorney General
- PA Emergency Management Agency
- PA Housing Finance Agency
- PA Insurance Commission
- PA Labor and Industry
- Salvation Army
- Southeast Volunteers Organization Active in Disaster (VOAD)
Officials continue to urge residents and business owners to report storm damage to municipal officials using the phone numbers below.
- Bensalem Township – 215-633-3741
- Bristol Borough – 215-788-3828, ext. 12
- Bristol Township – 267-812-2938
Anyone who repairs damage is encouraged to record their efforts with photographs, documents and receipts.