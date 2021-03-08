Mural honoring late Congressman John Lewis to be painted in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A new mural is going up on Filmore Avenue honoring the life of the late Congressman John Lewis.

The day is symbolic in Representative Lewis’ history.

56 years ago, he led hundreds of peaceful demonstrators across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, in a march for voting rights.

After crossing the bridge, Lewis and the demonstrators were attacked.

Still, he didn’t give up hope and continued to fight for justice.

“He said we are one people with one family. We live in the same house. Through books, through information, we must find a way to say to people that we must lay down the burden of hate, for hate is too heavy a burden to bear. God bless.” Rev. Mark Blue, President, Buffalo NAACP

The mural is the vision of artist Edreys Wajed and will be painted on the Soul-saving Revival Center.