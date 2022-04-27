BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton Police have arrested a fugitive that was wanted for murder in Massachusetts yesterday and found several weapons and drugs in the process.

Forty-year-old Anthony Robertson was taken into custody at 83 Pennsylvania Avenue in the City of Binghamton by the Binghamton Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, The Community Response Team, and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Robertson was wanted in connection to a murder and kidnapping in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Police say that Robertson and 35-year-old Anwar Kelly of Binghamton fled on foot prior to being apprehended down the street.

When searching the residence and the suspect’s vehicle, police stated that they found a loaded 9mm ghost gun, a stolen loaded Glock 9mm handgun, a Hi-Point 9mm rifle, and 11.3 grams of fentanyl, various ammunition, and drug packaging materials.

Robertson and Kelly were arrested on the drug, weapon, and stolen property charges. Robertson was also turned over to the U.S. Marshals for extradition to Massachusetts. The murder charge stems from a body of Reymon Delacruz-Batista that was discovered near the beginning of December by some hunters. The chief medical examiner determined that Batista died from multiple gunshot wounds.