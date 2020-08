ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Governor Cuomo Friday updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday, 87,900 test results—a new record high—were reported to New York State.

"On the numbers it's been extraordinary, so congratulations to New Yorkers because their actions created this result," Governor Cuomo said. "While the other states are seeing real trouble we are doing very well - we have to protect the progress from outside our borders and continue to enforce compliance within our state among establishments."