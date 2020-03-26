Nearly 20 people evacuated in Niagara Falls after State Police locate explosives in home

by: News 4 Staff

WIVB – State Police say nearly 20 people were evacuated in Niagara Falls tonight after they located explosives in a house on Cedar Street.

The home belongs to a man who police arrested earlier today on the Thruway near the Silver Creek exit.

Police tell News 4 the man had guns and a pipe bomb in his truck when they found him.

They say more explosives were found at his home in the falls.

Troopers say people in the neighborhood won’t be allowed back into their homes until the area is safe.

State Police have not released information about the suspect other than to say he has a criminal record.

