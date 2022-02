SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair has announced that Nelly will return to the Chevy Park stage in 2022. He will perform at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31.

When Nelly performed in 2021, he drew more than 33,000 people to Chevy Park.

Other Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with admission.

In 2022, the Fair will run from August 24 to September 5.