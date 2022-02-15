New boating fire extinguisher regulations effective April 20

(WWTI) –New fire extinguisher regulations will take effect for boaters this spring.

Beginning April 20, the United States Coast Guard will require all boaters to have updated disposable fire extinguishers, mandating all to have a 12-year expiration date from the date of manufacture.

New fire extinguisher regulations were passed as “B-I” and “B-II” labels are being phased out for new “5-B” “10-B” and “20-B” extinguisher classifications. This new regulation specifies the minimum Underwriter Laboratory classification of extinguishers to be carried aboard certain vessels. According to the USCG, this is dependent on the boat’s model year.

Specifically, vessels on the water this spring that are less than 26 feet and model year 2017 or older may continue to carry older, dated or undated “B-I” or “B-II” disposable extinguishers. However, once the extinguishers are no longer serviceable or have reached 12 years of age, they must be replaced.

Boats less than 26 feet and 2018 model year or newer must carry unexpired “5-B” “10-B” or “20-B” fire extinguishers beginning April 20.

To be serviceable, a portable extinguisher must have a pressure gauge indicating an operable range, lock pin firmly installed, clean discharge nozzle, and no significant corrosion or damage.

Manufacture dates on the extinguishers can be found on the bottom of the bottle or near the UL label. Dates may be either two or four digits.

No changes have been made to rechargeable or fixed-mount extinguisher regulations. These continue to require regular maintenance and servicing.