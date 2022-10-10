NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that a Tennessee man was charged with an Aggravated DWI after a hit & run incident that took place on October 7th.

Around 11:35 pm on Friday, officers responded to a car accident near 1 Genesee Street. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly hit a parked car and then attempted to flee the scene. Witnesses in the area called Oneida County 911, who then gave a vehicle description to the New Hartford PD.

Later, an officer observed a vehicle matching the description given and pulled it over further investigation. While speaking with the driver, 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville of Tennessee, it was allegedly discovered that he was operating the vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Content of .18% or more.

Brian Hassett of Nashville of Tennessee arrested for the following:

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated

Multiple NYS Traffic Tickets related to the motor vehicle accident

Hassett’s vehicle was towed, and he was released. He was issued tickets and is scheduled to appear in front of the New Hartford Town Court in the future.