Olga Diaz was sentenced to 35 years in prison for filming and sexually assaulting a toddler several years ago (Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office)

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A New Jersey woman was sentenced to prison for the sexual assault of a toddler several years ago, authorities said Monday.

Olga Diaz, 35, was sentenced to 35 years and must serve at least 33.5 years of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Investigation began on June 16, 2017, after a man walked into a police headquarters in Long Branch to report he had witnessed two individuals committing sexual acts on a child, spotted through a window of an apartment unit.

Diaz was arrested that day and the other suspect, Mauricio Leon, 37, was arrested in Fort Lee about a week later, officials said.

Diaz admitted she and Leon planned the sexual assault via text, further admitting she took nude photographs of the child the day before the assault and took a separate video of herself sexually assaulting the child hours before they sexually assaulted her together, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The victim was under the age of 5 at the time and was known to Diaz, authorities said.

“The depths of depravity necessary for two people to plan and commit a crime of this nature together against a helpless child are both beyond the capacity of the English language to suitably articulate and beyond the capacity of human comprehension to adequately understand,” acting Prosecutor Linskey said. “There is no place in any civilized society for anyone capable of such acts.”

Diaz admitted to charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child, pleading guilty in April 2021.

Leon was sentenced to 25 years in prison in August 2019.