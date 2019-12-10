New law lets emergency responders remove animals left in vehicles

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation Wednesday that will authorize emergency responders to remove distressed animals left in motor vehicles.

The governor’s office says this new law will reduce wait times when calls are made to 911 that a pet is in danger, especially when law enforcement or animal control availability is limited.

“Leaving a pet in a stifling hot or freezing cold car is inhumane and potentially dangerous, and emergency responders should have the ability to remove them if necessary,” Cuomo said in a press release. “As a dog owner myself, I am proud to sign this measure into law to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of animals.”

This new law goes into effect immediately.