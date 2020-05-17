New license plate manufacturing error leads to recall, issue fixed says DMV

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Some of New York’s new “Excelsior” license plates have been recalled because of a manufacturing issue, according to a DMV spokesperson.

The plates, which “were too reflective,” were not issued to drivers but were inadvertently shipped to counties.

While the exact number was not confirmed to NewsChannel 9, Assistant Commissioner of Communications, Lisa Koumjian said in a statement the issue was discovered “early on.”

Koumjian added that plates have already been collected and replaced and will eventually be reissued, assuming once the manufacturing error is fixed.

The new license plates which feature a new design chosen by the public last year, are being made by inmates at the Auburn Correctional Facility.

The new plates are part of the state’s effort to implement cashless tolling statewide by the end of 2020. The system requires that plates be a certain reflectivity to work.

As reported by NewsChannel 9 last August, a new firm, Avery Dennison of California was hired by the state after peeling issues were discovered with some of New York’s older plates. The new contract was worth just over $4 million.

The NewsChannel 9 Your Stories Team first reported on the problem of peeling plates in the fall of 2014. At which time 3M Company held the contract.