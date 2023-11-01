(WETM) – The newly funded Twin Tiers ARISE program will help youth in the Twin Tiers find jobs by working with various organizations to create more employment opportunities in the region.

After receiving a $4.5 million grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission, the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission is promoting a new workforce program for youth in the Twin Tiers. The Twin Tiers ARISE program will work with businesses, non-profits and governments to create these opportunities.

The Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission will lead collaborative efforts between TTAP workforce partners, the Business Education Partnership program in Pennsylvania, GST BOCES, Career Development Council, Corning Community College and CSS Workforce NY programs in New York to serve young people with youth-workforce collaboration opportunities. Southern Tier Central Regional Development Board will manage many aspects of the project’s data analytics, administration and reporting.

Through the collaboration of these organizations, the TTAP will provide additional training and career exploration opportunities by creating better connections with the region’s employers and enhancing the services offered to the region’s youth.

“The work of our newest ARISE grantees will help boost workforce opportunities across the region by providing integral job training in growing career fields, which in turn will allow Appalachia to compete economically on a national and global level.” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin.

The Twin Tiers ARISE program will serve an eight-county portion of the Twin Tiers, Pennsylvania’s Tioga, Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan and Wyoming counties and New York’s Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties.

Anyone that would like to collaborate with the Twin Tiers ARISE program can contact them on LinkedIn or Facebook.