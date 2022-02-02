New York awarded $1.8M to combat opioid crisis

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United States Department of Labor has awarded New York $1.8 million in funding for employment and training services to combat the opioid crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fatal overdoses have tripled in New York in the last decade.

The funding is going to the New York State Department of Labor to support job creation and workforce training services. The award will serve communities where widespread opioid use, addiction and overdose have had significant social and economic impacts.

Counties to receive funding include:

Clinton

Columbia

Duchess

Essex

Franklin

Greene

Hamilton

Herkimer

Madison

Monroe

Nassau

Oneida

Ontario

Onondaga

Orange

Putnam

Seneca

Suffolk

Sullivan

Wayne

Westchester

Yates

This award is the third and final allocation of a $5.6 million National Health Emergency Dislocated Worker Grant initially awarded in January 2019. State officials estimate the award will help create jobs and provide workforce training for about 700 people.

In 2021, the CDC found that fatal overdoses claimed more than 2,857 lives in New York, with 2,420 attributed to opioids. In 2017, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency.