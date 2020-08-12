New York fully funding all SNAP accounts for sixth month in a row

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance announced over $100 million in extra emergency assistance for families affected by the pandemic on Wednesday. About 700,000 households who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will get extra payments for August.

The emergency assistance is for households that usually receive a smaller food benefit each month. The supplemental payments will bring them to the maximum allowable benefit for August, which is $194 for an individual and $646 for a family of four. Extra benefits will be disbursed after the regular SNAP payment.

“The unprecedented public health crisis we are facing has left far too many families and individuals struggling to put food on the table,” said OTDA Commissioner Mike Hein. “This additional assistance is vitally important to New Yorkers who are dealing with a loss of income due to the pandemic and rising food costs.”

The added funds will impact about half of all households receiving SNAP benefits. Over $500 million in benefits for low-income New Yorkers have been distributed since April, and this mark the sixth consecutive month all will receive the maximum benefit.