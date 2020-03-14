New York man charged in local musician’s fatal stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man accused of fatally stabbing a 78-year-old musician was charged with murder Friday morning.

Pedro Santiago Sr. was found bleeding in the front doorway of his Rochester home Wednesday afternoon, Rochester Police Investigator Frank Camp said

Authorities charged 30-year-old Jose Sanchez with second-degree murder in connection with Santiago’s death, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

It was unclear if Sanchez had an attorney representing him.

Santiago was considered a Latino pioneer in music, according to the Ibero-American Action League.

Officials said his death appeared to be an isolated incident.

“We are better off as a community as a result of his dedication to our music, tradition and culture,” said Orlando Ortiz, president of the annual Puerto Rican Festival of Rochester.

He added, “His passion for Puerto Rican music was evident throughout many, many different parts of the Rochester community.”