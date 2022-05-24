CONEWANGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York man was found dead after his canoe rolled over while canoeing on Conewango Creek in western New York.

According to New York State Police, Troopers out of SP Jamestown responded to Conewango Creek around 7 p.m. on May 22 for a canoe that overturned, and one occupant unaccounted for. An investigation into the report revealed that multiple people were canoeing on Conewango Creek and one of the canoes had rolled over.

The operator of the overturned canoe was identified as 46-year-old Michael T. Leary from Pine Plains, New York. The NYSP Underwater Recovery Unit and the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team worked with local fire agencies to search for Leary.

Leary was found dead on May 23 and was transported to Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police stated that Leary was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.