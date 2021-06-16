New York ranked 8th best state for working dads

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With Father’s Day fast-approaching, a new report has determined which states are the best for working dads.

The personal finance website WalletHub has released the results of its 2021’s Best and Worst States for Working Dads study, after comparing the 50 states and District of Columbia across 23 key indicators of “friendliness” toward working dads.

The data sets in the study ranged from the average length of the work day for males, child-care costs and share of men in good or better health.

Many states on the East Coast of the United States ranked in the top ten. This included Massachusetts as the best state for working dads, and New York ranked as the eighth best. Nevada was determined to be the worst state for working dads.

Source: WalletHub

Key findings determined New York to have the following, which resulted in its higher ranking:

  • Lowest unemployment rate for dads with kids younger than 18
  • Best day care quality
  • Fourth highest male life expectancy

Additional findings for New York included it having the 11th lowest average length of a work day for males and 15th lowest male uninsured rate. The State also ranked 25th for percent of physically active men, and 27th for child-care costs.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia are compared in the table below.

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Economic & Social Well-Being Work-Life Balance Child Care Health 
1Massachusetts72.993112
2District of Columbia68.0623610
3Minnesota63.5111721
4New Jersey63.21610516
5Connecticut62.7941274
6Rhode Island60.70272166
7Vermont59.6328749
8New York57.8837835
9Wisconsin57.3610131515
10North Dakota56.829201012
11Washington55.442343213
12Illinois55.3615191122
13Hawaii54.25455173
14Maryland54.0112281414
15New Hampshire54.00549817
16Iowa53.851118258
17Virginia53.69740920
18Nebraska48.8714392918
19Delaware48.6724361324
20Maine48.4735112733
21Kansas48.2318233128
22Missouri48.2216262340
23Ohio47.938273735
24Pennsylvania47.6713373425
25Montana46.8736162223
26South Dakota46.8519482021
27Colorado46.7721382411
28Indiana46.6622351838
29Michigan46.0317323629
30Utah46.0125292819
31Kentucky45.2431221944
32Tennessee44.3626421245
33Wyoming44.1820472134
34Oregon44.104893827
35California41.48506507
36Alaska40.7738154431
37North Carolina40.5030453332
38Texas39.3629503039
39Florida39.2946332636
40Georgia37.3133513541
41Arizona37.1547244130
42Arkansas36.9341214546
43Oklahoma35.4440314049
44Idaho35.1442255126
45South Carolina34.7539464342
46Alabama34.4434444647
47West Virginia33.6044344250
48Mississippi33.5843413951
49Louisiana32.9432434948
50New Mexico32.1951144743
51Nevada31.7049304837
Table: WalletHub

Full findings from the study can be found on the WalletHub website. All statistics referred to families with children aged zero to 17 in which the father is present.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now